Assassin's Creed Valhalla's final title update is coming next month

We've known for a while that Ubisoft intends to wrap up Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Eivor's saga with The Last Chapter content addition coming in December, but now the developer has affirmed that this will be accompanied by the final title update for the massive RPG.

As revealed in a new blog post, Ubisoft states, "On December 6, we will be releasing our final content update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, wrapping up two amazing years of post-launch support. Title Update 1.6.2 will include some exciting new content for the game, including The Last Chapter, a touching and intimate conclusion to Eivor's saga."

This means that there will not be New Game+ coming to Valhalla, nor will there be any more Seasonal Festivals, and likewise, the only extra feature arriving will be the option to always keep your hood equipped, even when Eivor isn't weaning a cloak.

As for what The Last Chapter will bring when it arrives on December 6, it will "tie up some of the storylines developed throughout the game and offer closure to your time among the Raven Clan."