Assassin's Creed Valhalla's final expansion, "The Last Chapter", is now available.

It's been two years full of stories, adventures, expansions and many, many axes to grind. Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the latest instalment in Ubisoft's saga, comes to an end today with "The Last Chapter", the update that brings closure to Eivor's story. Scheduled for release on December 6th, the DLC has been released early and is now available on all platforms. It is an epilogue to the main campaign (so you must have completed it before you can play it) and will serve to tie up loose ends and answer the remaining plot questions.

What is an epilogue will also be a prologue to what's to come, because "A Common Story", a mission to meet Roshan, Basim's mentor and an important character if we are to enjoy Assassin's Creed Mirage in 2023, has also been added for free.

That's as far as story content goes, but this DLC also includes improved combat for Eivor, who will now be able to fight with his hood up and make use of two new abilities.

In addition, Ubisoft and Bungie have prepared a very special collaboration between AC Valhalla and Destiny 2 with an appearance pack for our character inspired by the futuristic sci-fi work.

You can now download "The Last Chapter" of Assassin's Creed Valhalla and close one of Ubisoft's most successful games in the most appropriate way.