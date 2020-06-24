Assassin's Creed Valhalla's creative director stands down

You're watching Advertisements

Assassin's Creed Valhalla creative director Ashraf Ismail has stepped down from his position after claims were made with regards to his personal life as part of the latest round of #metoo allegations to surface on social media.

"I am stepping down from my beloved project to properly deal with the personal issues in my life. The lives of my family and my own are shattered. I am deeply sorry to everyone hurt in this," Ismail wrote on Twitter.

"There are hundreds of talented, passionate people striving to build an experience for you that do not deserve to be associated with this. I wish them all the best."

In a statement from Ubisoft, a company spokesperson added:

"Ashraf Ismail is stepping down from the project to take a leave of absence. The development team is committed to delivering a great game in Assassin's Creed Valhalla."

Ismail's departure comes during the same week as Chris Avellone was accused of sexual assault and harassment, with previous collaborators Techland and Paradox moving to cut ties with the game designer.