Assassin's Creed Valhalla X Reebok mashes up Viking fantasy with streetwear

Ubisoft has partnered with Reebok to bring a new Capsule Collection of clothing that sees Assassin's Creed Valhalla crossed with Reebok streetwear. Designed to combine modern fashion with Viking fantasy, the collection currently features seven unique items.

Headlining the collection are three distinct footwear choices, inspired by the northern lights:

The Zig Kinetica X Assassin's Creed Valhalla takes black moulded-mesh upper, and builds it around a zigzag-shaped, energy return sole in an emerald sea colour. This model features the symbol for Synin, the raven who guides Eivor on his journey.

The Club C Revenge X Assassin's Creed Valhalla takes soft suede tan upper with emerald sea and black hits, and combines it with a twin battle axe symbol on the heel.

The Classic Leather Legacy X Assassin's Creed Valhalla is a retro-running inspired lifestyle silhouette, with a cold grey upper and highlights in both emerald sea and emerald haze. It will also feature an embossed raven symbol on the heel.

The collection will also feature two hoodies, a cap and matching socks. The shoes will each be sold at £69.95, with the cap at £22.95, the socks at £14.95, and the hoodies both at £49.95.

