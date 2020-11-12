Assassin's Creed Valhalla will remove a character description offending disabled people

You're watching Advertisements

Just a few days ago Gamereactor reported, that Ubisoft is going to patch Watch Dogs: Legion to do the right thing according to modern politics. Now they are doing it again.

VGC has reported, that Assassin's Creed Valhalla features a character description, that is said to discriminate against disabled people.

Courtney Craven is an editor in a publication called Can I Play That, a site dedicated to gamers with various disabilities. He posted the description on Twitter, and said that this is unacceptable.

"It's absolutely unacceptable to talk about facial differences this way. Writers for games and otherwise need to do better."

The official Twitter for Assassin's Creed answered saying, that the description will be removed in an upcoming patch.

"Thank you so much for pointing this out - we apologize for unintentionally reinforcing ableism through this language. We will remove this language in an upcoming update."