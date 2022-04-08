Assassin's Creed Valhalla Uno DLC is now available

HQ

It looks like Eivor is just about done with absolutely crushing Europe's peasants at Orlog, and has set their sights on a new form of pastime: Uno. That's right, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is crossing over with Uno, as part of a new DLC for the video game version for the card game.

As announced in a press release, this DLC is out now and available for purchase, and sees a new style of gameplay landing for players to check out. It's noted that this time the board is part of the gameplay, and that players will need to travel around the board, collecting cargo, raiding, and engaging in random events, all to unlock special perks and to become the strongest Viking and win the game.

As it's a little different to the traditional Uno gameplay, be sure to watch the launch trailer for the DLC below to get an idea as to how it works. If you're interested in picking it up on PC or on consoles, the DLC will cost $4.99 / €4.99.