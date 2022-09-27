Assassin's Creed Valhalla 'Tombs of the Fallen' update arrives today

HQ

Ahead of the chapter that brings the story of Eivor and Valhalla to a close, Ubisoft continues to expand content in what has been the longest-running (and most lucrative) Assassin's Creed for the French company. And while we wait for Assassins's Creed Mirage to appear on the horizon, we continue to enjoy exploring 8th century England alongside our favorite male/female Viking.

Today Ubisoft has released Assassin's Creed Valhalla update 1.6 on all platforms, which includes as a major addition three new tombs to explore and loot scattered across the map, called Tombs of the Fallen.

"Observe and explore deep waters, molten lava, and Isu teachings to solve ancient puzzles and acquire lost treasures."

Also included is a new building for our Ravensthorpe settlement, the rune forge, whose function is to convert the special abilities of unused weapons into new runes in exchange for silver. Finally, still as part of the series' 15th anniversary celebrations, there will be a new set of commemorative tattoos.

The Last Chapter, the final DLC for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, will arrive before the end of the year.