Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla sets its sights on various bugs for latest patch

This new title update features a bunch of great miscellaneous content coming to the live game.

A new Assassin's Creed Valhalla patch has landed, bringing a new update packed with a whole variety of bug-squishing goodness. The full patch has now been released, as it dropped at 12pm GMT / 1pm CET and not only did it bring bug fixes, but Ubisoft Connect achievements are finally available in-game.

In terms of the miscellaneous additions now in the patch, quivers and rations will refill upon upgrade, text-to-speech will be added to letters in-game, previews will be added to colour-blind and subtitle options, and among other new additions, a reward will be added to the Death Stranding homage.

Considering the full patch notes are very, very extensive in regards to the bug squishing effects of the patch. You can check out the full extent of it over at the Assassin's Creed website over here.

As for how much space this patch will take up if you haven't already downloaded it, on Xbox Series it will fill 7.5GB, Xbox One will be 6.6GB, PS5 will be 2GB, PS4 will be 2-3GBs, and PC will be 6.45GB.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

