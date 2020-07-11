Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla set for November 17 release?

Ubisoft's troubled history of leaks continues as Instagram ad spills the beans that Valhalla will take on Cyberpunk 2077.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

It's been years and years since Ubisoft managed to keep upcoming announcements secret, and the last few months, weeks, and days have shown that 2020 isn't an exception. Now we have another biggie.

Someone over at Instagram or Ubisoft messed up, and published an Italian ad for Assassin's Creed Valhalla which revealed that the game is set to launch on November 17. The ad hasn't been spotted since, but a Reddit user managed to capture it. This most likely means that the list of secret announcements set for tomorrow's Ubisoft Forward show just keeps on shrinking.

Another interesting thing about this leak is that it means Assassin's Creed Valhalla will launch two days before Cyberpunk 2077. Two highly-anticipated games launching in the same week of November? It's almost as if PlayStation 5 and/or Xbox Series X will be released around the same time, if not before...

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Related texts



Loading next content