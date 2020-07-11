Assassin's Creed Valhalla set for November 17 release?

You're watching Advertisements

It's been years and years since Ubisoft managed to keep upcoming announcements secret, and the last few months, weeks, and days have shown that 2020 isn't an exception. Now we have another biggie.

Someone over at Instagram or Ubisoft messed up, and published an Italian ad for Assassin's Creed Valhalla which revealed that the game is set to launch on November 17. The ad hasn't been spotted since, but a Reddit user managed to capture it. This most likely means that the list of secret announcements set for tomorrow's Ubisoft Forward show just keeps on shrinking.

Another interesting thing about this leak is that it means Assassin's Creed Valhalla will launch two days before Cyberpunk 2077. Two highly-anticipated games launching in the same week of November? It's almost as if PlayStation 5 and/or Xbox Series X will be released around the same time, if not before...