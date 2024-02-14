English
Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Resistance, The Outer Worlds and more coming to PlayStation Plus

The others include Tales of Arise, Need for Speed Unbound and Lego games.

We're already in the middle of February, which means it's time for Sony to announce the games joining our PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium collections this month. Turns out, the imminent launch of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth doesn't mean the line-up is bad. It's actually really good. These are the games being added on the 20th of February.

PlayStation Plus Extra

PlayStation Plus Premium will also get these:

What do you think about this month's selection?

