Assassin's Creed Valhalla Orlog board game has already annihilated its Kickstarter goal

Ever since Assassin's Creed Valhalla launched in November last year, introducing its players to its strategy mini-game Orlog, we've been pretty much enchanted by the mode. Because of this interest, collectible company PureArts set-up a Kickstarter for an Orlog board game, and very recently the project opened for funding.

Within hours the project quadrupled its $43,239 required goal, and it has managed to amass more and more funding, to the point where it is over $276,000 at the current time - and it still has 12 days until the funding closes.

The board game project will include various God favour cards, acrylic dice sets, plastic bowls, stone health counters, making it pretty much a faithful adaptation of the mode from in-game. You can take a look at the Kickstarter page for the project here.