Assassin's Creed Valhalla on PS5 and Xbox Series X has received a new graphics mode

Ubisoft has released a new update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, addressing a large number of issues. The official notes refer to improvements in both visuals and performance, bug correction, and a reduction in screen tearing for all versions. Those playing on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, however, have something else to try out in the 1.0.4 update.

You can now find a new option in these versions of the game, allowing you choose between graphics mode or performance mode. The graphics mode runs at 4K and is limited to 30 frames per second, while also boosting visual detail. As for the performance mode, it will adjust the graphics quality and game resolution dynamically so that the game runs at a steady 60 frames per second.

By default, the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are running in performance mode, while the Xbox Series S runs in graphics mode.