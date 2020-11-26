English
Follow us
news
Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla on PS5 and Xbox Series X has received a new graphics mode

Update 1.0.4 brings several improvements to all versions of the game.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Ubisoft has released a new update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, addressing a large number of issues. The official notes refer to improvements in both visuals and performance, bug correction, and a reduction in screen tearing for all versions. Those playing on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, however, have something else to try out in the 1.0.4 update.

You can now find a new option in these versions of the game, allowing you choose between graphics mode or performance mode. The graphics mode runs at 4K and is limited to 30 frames per second, while also boosting visual detail. As for the performance mode, it will adjust the graphics quality and game resolution dynamically so that the game runs at a steady 60 frames per second.

By default, the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are running in performance mode, while the Xbox Series S runs in graphics mode.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy