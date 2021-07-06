Assassin's Creed Valhalla on PC fully supports PS5 controllers

Many people play PC with a controller, and while the Xbox ones seem to be most common, the PlayStation alternatives are also supported. To the full extent actually, and this includes PlayStation 5. So far, we've only had Metro Exodus which uses all the bells and whistles for Sony's new controller, and now we can add Assassin's Creed Valhalla to this list.

This means you can use both the adaptive triggers as well as haptic feedback, just as if you were playing on PlayStation 5. Let's keep our fingers crossed more developers will do the same thing.

Thanks, VGC.