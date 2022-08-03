Assassin's Creed Valhalla just got a free roguelite mode

HQ

Ubisoft has continued to support Assassin's Creed Valhalla for quite some time ever since the enormous Viking saga debuted in November 2020. While the last big expansion came in the form of Dawn of Ragnarök back in March, the latest title update for the game has added a new free game mode, which is a little different to the typical gameplay of Valhalla.

And this is because it's a free rouguelite experience, which takes Eivor (in the form of Odin) to the realm of Niflheim to face off against hordes of foes to become gradually stronger and ultimately challenge and defeat Hel, Loki's vicious daughter, to save your captured son, Baldr.

HQ

Known as the Forgotten Saga, this game mode will become available to all Valhalla players (you don't need to have owned either expansion, although it will help to make sense of the story), and can be started by simply visiting a new hut in Ravensthorpe once you reach a specific point in the main story.

We're told that the mode offers various biomes to explore and conquer, each with their own challenging boss to face, plus NPCs to find and converse with, and side quests that offer better gear that should make runs easier. There will also be a new skill tree of abilities to unlock, and new in-game currency that helps you become stronger - but in a typical roguelite fashion, dying will set you back quite considerably.

HQ

This isn't the only new content that has arrived in Valhalla though, as starting tomorrow, August 4, the Sigrblot festival is making a comeback, meaning players will be able to earn all manner of new cosmetics and gear by partaking in the festivities and helping the Ravensthorpe locals. Check out the full patch notes for Title Update 1.6.0 here.