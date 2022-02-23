Assassin's Creed Valhalla is free to play this weekend

HQ

If you still haven't played Assassins Creed Valhalla and don't plan on getting Elden Ring this weekend, then Ubisoft has a really nice offer in store for you. As revealed on Twitter, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is free to download and play from 24-28 February for all formats; PC, PlayStation, Stadia and Xbox.

We can highly recommend you to check this massive adventure out, and you will be able to unlock both Achievements and trophies, and will also get to keep your save file if you later buy it and wish to continue your adventure with Eivor.