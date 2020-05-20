Assassin's Creed Valhalla is bigger than AC: Odyssey

Assassin's Creed Valhalla was revealed a few weeks ago, and this latest title from Ubisoft's long-running historical series takes place in England, where we get to play as a Viking during the Middle Ages. Previously it had been reported that Valhalla will be smaller than the previous Assassin's Creed game, Odyssey, from back in 2018. Now it seems as though this information isn't accurate: Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be BIGGER than its predecessor.

A YouTuber called Julien Chièze had a chance to interview Julien Laferrière, a producer on Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The interview was conducted in French, but those lovely folks over on Reddit have provided a translation about key points, including the nugget that Assassin's Creed Valhalla is "probably a bit larger" than Assassin's Creed Odyssey. AC: Valhalla features the whole country of England, and a good portion of Norway as well.

"I would actually say in terms of range it is probably a bit larger than Assassin's Creed Odyssey. I do not have the exact figures at this stage, but we have not only created the whole country, which is in this case England, but also a good part of Norway too. There are other secret worlds, which I can not speak about today, which contributed to the size of the game. It's not a small game. It is a game which is clearly ambitious, which will offer many, many hours of gameplay for the players."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is heading to PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, and it's coming to this extensive list of platforms at some point later this year.

