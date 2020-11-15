Assassin's Creed Valhalla has had twice as many players at launch than Odyssey

You're watching Advertisements

Assassin's Creed Valhalla may have only launched earlier this week, but Ubisoft is already screaming about how much of a massive success it has been. According to the developer and publisher, the game has had twice as many players at launch than Odyssey (the series' previous outing). This is great news indeed, especially given how good the game is, but Ubisoft didn't provide any players figures for either Valhalla or Odyssey.

It seems like the break that Ubisoft implemented following the launch of Syndicate in 2015 did wonders for the series, as Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla have all been met with acclaim from fans and critics. Prior to this point, the series was at a low with sales of Syndicate proving to be disappointing and with Unity being infamously buggy.

Have you had a chance to pick up Valhalla?