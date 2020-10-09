Assassin's Creed Valhalla has a surprisingly small file size

You're watching Advertisements

AAA titles of today can easily surpass 100GB, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare actually reached over 200GB a few months ago. This is a challenge now, and might turn out to be a real issue next generation where PlayStation 5 is rumoured to have 664 gigabytes usable SSD space, with Xbox Series X having 802 gigabytes. Fortunately, at least Assassin's Creed Valhalla seems to be fairly hard drive friendly.

Thanks to the Microsoft Store, it has now been revealed that the game is only 50.01 gigabyte for Xbox One. This usually is in the same ballpark for PlayStation 4 as well, and we don't expect any exceptions here.

This might turn our to grow somewhat with the next generation upgrades, but even with that, we'd say it's better than expected and smaller than most AAA titles of today.