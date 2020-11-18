Assassin's Creed Valhalla had the biggest launch in the series' history

You're watching Advertisements

Ubisoft has announced, that Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which was released a week ago, has been the biggest launch in Assassin's Creed games' history. More units were sold during the first week than any other Assassin's Creed game before it. Unfortunately, Ubisoft didn't give any specific numbers, but assumingly, we are talking about millions of copies.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's producer Julien Laferrière is pleased with the game's launch:

"We are truly delighted by the enthusiastic response from players and want to thank the fans for their incredible support. Delivering this game amid a global pandemic was a true tour de force by our teams and it's fantastic to see players enjoying the game so much. Launch is only the beginning and we have robust content plans for Assassin's Creed Valhalla that will keep players immersed in their epic Viking saga for a long time to come."

You can read our review about Assassin's Creed Valhalla right here.