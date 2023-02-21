Assassin's Creed Valhalla gets its final update today

HQ

Ubisoft has announced that Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting its last update later today. Title update 1.7.0 will only include a few bug fixes, and is essentially a final farewell to the second most profitable title in Ubisoft's history.

Released back in 2020, Assassin's Creed Valhalla proved to be an incredibly popular title, even winning a Grammy earlier this year. Its final content update was released in December 2022, and so it seemed fans knew for a time we'd soon be moving on from our Viking adventure.

Ubisoft certainly has some big plans for Assassin's Creed, even if it is saying goodbye to Valhalla. This year, we should be seeing the launch of Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is meant to take the franchise back to its roots.

We've then got Assassin's Creed Codename Red, Codename Jade, and Codename Hexe to look forward to as well, which will give us a whole host of Assassin's Creed content in the future.

You can check out the full patch notes for Assassin's Creed Valhalla's final update here.