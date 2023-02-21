Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Assassin's Creed Valhalla gets its final update today

Sadly, there won't be any major changes to the game in this update.

Ubisoft has announced that Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting its last update later today. Title update 1.7.0 will only include a few bug fixes, and is essentially a final farewell to the second most profitable title in Ubisoft's history.

Released back in 2020, Assassin's Creed Valhalla proved to be an incredibly popular title, even winning a Grammy earlier this year. Its final content update was released in December 2022, and so it seemed fans knew for a time we'd soon be moving on from our Viking adventure.

Ubisoft certainly has some big plans for Assassin's Creed, even if it is saying goodbye to Valhalla. This year, we should be seeing the launch of Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is meant to take the franchise back to its roots.

We've then got Assassin's Creed Codename Red, Codename Jade, and Codename Hexe to look forward to as well, which will give us a whole host of Assassin's Creed content in the future.

You can check out the full patch notes for Assassin's Creed Valhalla's final update here.

