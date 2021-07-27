Assassin's Creed Valhalla free update finally brings one-handed swords

Ubisoft has released the update notes for the next major patch coming to Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Set to bring a new limited-time event called Sigrblot Season, this update, which lands today, will see the Viking tale celebrate Summer with a bunch of new activities, and even a bunch of quality of life changes.

Sigrblot Season, set to begin on July 29, will see Ravensthorpe preparing for raiding season, with a bunch of activities centred around training, preparation, and sacrifice. Whether you choose to rumble or rhyme, this event will feature plenty of activities including Test Your Metal, a series of brawl-like matches where Eivor uses a limited variety of weapons to fight alongside your Jomsviking for glory.

Alongside this, we're also told that Orlog will be featured in a new War Games activity that will see Eivor challenging Alwin in the mini strategy game. Last of all, Eivor can also spar with Ake in Fight of Flyte, to better your flyting technique and earn Festival Tokens along the way.

This event will be bringing a few new quest lines and rewards to earn, similar to what was delivered during the previous Ostara season festival.

In terms of the quality of life updates, Ubisoft has finally brought one-handed swords to the game. This addition to the armoury will even be kickstarted with a new Sigrblot Season reward, available to grab with Festival Tokens.

The update post also gave us an official release date for when The Siege of Paris would be landing, which will in fact be August 12 - a week later than the rumour we reported on yesterday.

It was mentioned in the post-launch roadmap that there would be a River Raids Map Pack #2 coming later this Summer, but there is currently no date attached. We'd assume that would be in one of the next title updates, most likely releasing around late August.