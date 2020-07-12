Assassin's Creed Valhalla blends the old with the new

You're watching Advertisements

Ubisoft, unsurprisingly, let fans take a look at the upcoming Assassin's Creed title, set in Norway and all the way across the North Sea to England during the Viking Age, and the gameplay introduction said plenty about the title that's set to release on November 17.

It seems as though fans of the series, regardless of their preferred predecessor, will find plenty to enjoy as the title seemingly blends the old with the new. Get ready to cloak up to blend in with crowds once again (Eivor isn't welcome in England, after all), build a settlement, set out to raid locations you come across along the shoreline via longship, set villages ablaze, dual-wield any two weapons (or shields), explore Pagan temples and mysterious locations and more.

One thing to note is also the fact that the title seems a lot more graphic than prior titles (get ready to witness some heads flying if you take a look at the gameplay overview added above).

