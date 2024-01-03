Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Resident Evil 2 join Game Pass

Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard hadn't even been approved yet before extremely eager gamers started talking about when we would see Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater and other famous franchises and games make their way to Game Pass. Phil Spencer made them calm down a bit when he reiterated this wouldn't happen until 2024., but this obviously lead many to believe, or dream, that we'd see an astounding amount of Activision Blizzard games join the service as soon as we entered the new year, That won't happen.
Microsoft has announced the first batch of games coming to Game Pass in 2024, and the list doesn't include a single Activision Blizzard game. That's not to say the selection is bad. In fact, it's rather incredible. Just look at this:
The bad news is that some fantastic games will be leaving Game Pass very soon as well, including an extremely popular game that rejoin the service six months ago: