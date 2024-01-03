Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Resident Evil 2 join Game Pass

HQ

Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard hadn't even been approved yet before extremely eager gamers started talking about when we would see Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater and other famous franchises and games make their way to Game Pass. Phil Spencer made them calm down a bit when he reiterated this wouldn't happen until 2024., but this obviously lead many to believe, or dream, that we'd see an astounding amount of Activision Blizzard games join the service as soon as we entered the new year, That won't happen.

Microsoft has announced the first batch of games coming to Game Pass in 2024, and the list doesn't include a single Activision Blizzard game. That's not to say the selection is bad. In fact, it's rather incredible. Just look at this:



Close to the Sun on Cloud, consoles and PC right now



Hell Let Loose on Cloud, Xbox Series and PC the 4th of January



Assassin's Creed Valhalla on Cloud, consoles and PC the 9th of January



Figment on Cloud, consoles and PC the 9th of January



Super Mega Baseball 4 on Cloud, consoles and PC the 11th of January



We Happy Few on Cloud, consoles and PC the 11th of January



Resident Evil 2 on Cloud, consoles and PC the 14th of January



Those Who Remain on Cloud, consoles and PC the 16th of January



The bad news is that some fantastic games will be leaving Game Pass very soon as well, including an extremely popular game that rejoin the service six months ago:

