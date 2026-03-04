Assassin's Creed Unity is getting a 60 FPS patch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S tomorrow

HQ

Ubisoft has been steadily making its older games better with defined patches and enhancements that enable these titles to run on current-gen systems in an improved manner. The next to receive this treatment is one of the most technically-impressive Assassin's Creed projects relative to its launch period, as Assassin's Creed Unity is getting a 60 FPS patch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The date of the patch's arrival is also incredibly imminent too, as it's set to drop as soon as March 5, 2026. As for what the patch offers as a whole, the recent brand update for the series simply expresses:

"We know some of you have been waiting for it for a long time, so get ready to re‑experience 18th century Paris and Arno's fancy parkour moves with more smoothness on consoles!"

For the Xbox players out there, it's also worth noting that an upcoming Xbox Free Play Days weekend will be dedicated to Assassin's Creed, as between April 2-6, we can expect "multiple Assassin's Creed games" to be offered on the service, with this enhanced Unity being one them.

Will you be checking Unity out again as of tomorrow?