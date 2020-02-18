Assassin's Creed: Syndicate to be free on Epic Games Store

We're closing in on another Thursday, which means that our friends over at Epic Games are preparing to make two new games free on their store, and it's safe to say that the upcoming selection is worth taking note of.

That's because Assassin's Creed: Syndicate will be free on the Epic Games Store from February 20 - February 27. The second game isn't shabby either, as Abrakam's acclaimed digital card game Faeria will complete the free pair in three days, so we're getting two great PC games without even opening the old wallet.