Assassin's Creed: Syndicate is getting a "next-gen" update today

HQ

In a rather unusual event, Ubisoft has decided it's time to update and enhance an older Assassin's Creed title. Following its arrival in 2015, the French company is launching an update for Assassin's Creed: Syndicate today where players on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PS5 Pro will be able to enjoy the game at a silky smooth 60 frames-per-second.

With the multitude of games that received 60 fps updates over the past few years so that they could take advantage of the latest generation of hardware, you may be wondering why this is an unusual event. It's predominantly because we're likely halfway through this generation and only now has the game received the improvement, but also because the slightly newer Ezio Collection still doesn't have similar support.

Either way, with Syndicate's "next-gen" update dropping today, do you intend to return to the Victorian streets of London this evening?