Assassin's Creed Syndicate is free to keep right now

HQ

Assassin's Creed Syndicate is free to pick up on the Ubisoft Store. The first game to introduce a dual-protagonist approach in the Assassin's Creed series with Jacob and Evie Frye, Assassin's Creed Syndicate was also the last mainline game in the series before it took a break and introduced more RPG mechanics.

For some, this will be a nostalgic return to what the series was like before Assassin's Creed Origins, while it might be a reminder of the dark times for others. Either way, it is completely free from now until the 6th of December.

You will need an active Ubisoft account and access to the Ubisoft Connect Launcher to play the game, but if you are looking to get stuck into the mean streets of London, or you just want to whack your enemies with a cane sword, you may as well give this a go.