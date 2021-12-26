Assassin's Creed Symphonic Adventure to begin touring in October

HQ

Ubisoft has announced that it will be working with Overlook Events to bring the Assassin's Creed Symphonic Adventure to fans around the globe. Created to mark the series' 15th anniversary, the immersive concert experience will feature a full orchestra accompanied by video montages on a screen, which depicts the entire Assassin's Creed storyline, from the ancient origins to the modern-day Animus events.

The show will first debut in Paris, France on October 29, 2022 at the Grand Rex, with plans to expand the coverage of the concert further with an international world tour planned to take place in 2023.

"Music has always played a pivotal role in the Assassin's Creed experience and I'm thrilled to join Overlook Events' Symphonic Adventures Concert in celebrating the music, mythology and rich stories of the Assassin's Creed series. I hope you will join us for this exciting new concert production touring in 2022 and beyond," said Jesper Kyd, composer of the Assassin's Creed series.

You can take a look at the launch trailer for the immersive concert below.