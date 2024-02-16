Assassin's Creed Symphonic Adventure is coming to the UK in May

HQ

Ubisoft has revealed that the Assassin's Creed Symphonic Adventure will be coming to the UK this summer.

The event is said to be a "unique and immersive concert experience that covers the musical journey of Assassin's Creed from its ancient origins through to modern-day Animus settings." The show sees music from the game series performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and a choir and is accompanied by various video montages on screen that are synchronised with the musical efforts.

The show will be coming to London's Royal Festival Hall on May 29 and 30, and following its debut in Paris last year, this UK appearance will be the first time that the show features a section dedicated to Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Tickets for the event are on sale right now, so be sure to get yourself one if you fancy an elegant night revolving around Assassin's Creed music.