Assassin's Creed Shadows won't get another big expansion, at least within its second year of content

HQ

If you have been playing Assassin's Creed Shadows as of late and enjoyed how the Claws of Awaji expansion evolved and grew the wider experience, we have a bit of bad news for you.

While there are new additions in the pipeline, like the recently revealed Attack on Titan collaboration, we shouldn't expect another big expansion, at least not anytime soon. This has been confirmed by associate game director Simon Lemay-Comtois in an interview with JorRaptor, where he noted that in the second year of the game, no big expansion is being lined up.

"As of now, at this moment for Year Two, there is no expansion on the size of Awaji that is planned. We're still working on content for post-launch and supporting it, but it's not a full-on DLC the way a season pass would have had in previous years."

So while it seems like Ubisoft is looking to focus on smaller packages and updates for the game going forward, this doesn't mean that big expansions are completely out of the question, as the recent Valley of Memory update for Assassin's Creed Mirage shows that "anything can happen in the future."

Are you disappointed to hear that Naoe and Yasuke's adventure is likely mostly over?