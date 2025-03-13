Assassin's Creed Shadows will support Steam Deck at launch

HQ

While Assassin's Creed Shadows can't come with you via a Switch, you will be able to take the game on the go with a Steam Deck, as Ubisoft has revealed its latest Assassin's Creed game supports Steam Deck at launch.

"Many of you have been asking about Steam Deck," reads a post from Assassin's Creed's social media. "We are happy to say that we are supporting Steam Deck at launch and are currently awaiting the level of classification from Valve. More info to come soon."

It's likely that Valve is just deciding whether to slap the big green Steam Deck Verified sticker on Assassin's Creed Shadows, or to give it a nod of approval, saying it's supported but might not be as fine-tuned to Steam Deck as it could be. Either way, for those of you with a Steam Deck, you can take Yasuke and Naoe's adventure with you wherever you go.