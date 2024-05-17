Assassin's Creed Shadows will not require an online connection to play

HQ

Gamers tend to really dislike when a game requires an always online connection to play, despite the fact that we live in a near-always online world in general. Still, it's understandable where the frustration comes from as many single-player games probably shouldn't require an online connection to be able to experience them, and Ubisoft seems to agree at least for Assassin's Creed Shadows.

The French publisher has taken to X to reveal that while you will need an online connection to install the game (and no doubt download a day one patch or something similar), you won't require one to actually play the game going forward.

Ubisoft states: "Assassin's Creed Shadows will not require a mandatory connection at all times.

"An online connection will be needed to install the game, but you will be able to play the entire journey offline, and explore Japan without any online connection."

Good news for Assassin's Creed fans across the board really. Assassin's Creed Shadows will arrive on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles on November 15.