Assassin's Creed Shadows will have a co-op mode after release, according to an insider

Assassin's Creed Shadows sadly got delayed from its November release to February 2025, so we will have to wait a few months longer in order to play with the franchise's two new protagonist, the ninja Naoe and the samurai Yasuke.

The game is designed so you can play with whoever character you want for most of the time, enjoying two different playsets, with different combat and mobility. And, while it will not be ready at launch, Ubisoft is working on a co-op mode.

This is according to Tom Henderson from Insider Gaming, who claims this mode started development long before the recent delay. It is not something they have decided to add because of the delay.

However, the delay of the game has pushed the entire pipeline of the game, including potential DLC, so now it is unknown when will this update be released.

Fans of Assassin's Creed remember that Assassin's Creed Unity already offered a co-op mode for its two main characters, a feature that didn't return for the series. But according to rumours, Ubisoft is also working on a project Codename Assassin's Creed Invictus, which will be a multiplayer title coming in 2025.

Assassin's Creed Hexe should follow in 2026, but with Ubisoft, you never know...