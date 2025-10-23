Assassin's Creed Shadows to launch on Switch 2 in December

HQ

Ubisoft has just revealed the firm launch date for Assassin's Creed Shadows on the Nintendo Switch 2. The massive RPG will be coming to the hybrid platform as soon as December 2, in a version that features all of the content updates and enhancements made to the editions on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, even the Claws of Awaji expansion, will be included too.

This version will however also take advantage of the console's touch screen, as players will be able to more quickly navigate menus, the map, and the Hideout interface even more effectively without needing to use joysticks.

For those wondering about how Assassin's Creed Shadows will be presented on the Switch 2, it will arrive as a Game Key Card in both its physical and digital versions. It will support cross-progression with the other editions though, meaning you can seamlessly swap between platforms.

But this isn't all. Ubisoft also presented the autumn roadmap for the game (despite the fact that we are well into autumn already...), which shows what will be coming to the game up until the end of the year. You can see the roadmap and also a summary below.

October 28 - Free Parkour Update #2:



Eject to void



Catch-ledge mechanic



Side eject on parkour down



Non-standing object manual jump



October 28 - Corrupted Castles:



Castle Respawn Feature



Greater Foes and Rewards



November 25 - 3rd Story Drop:



New free quest adding a story featuring Naoe and Yasuke and introducing new abilities and an Isu puzzle



November 25 - 2nd Special Collaboration:



TBC



December 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 launch