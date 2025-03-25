Assassin's Creed Shadows team thanks all players for the positive reception

HQ

After a challenging development period marked by delays and controversy, Assassin's Creed Shadows has launched with great success. The game has already attracted over two million players and become one of the franchise's biggest launches, something for which the development team at Ubisoft Quebec has now expressed its gratitude.

The team wrote:

"This weekend, many of us on the Dev Team spent time reading your reactions across the Assassin's Creed subreddit — and we just want to say thank you. The sheer amount of love and positivity we've received has been incredibly heartwarming."

They paid special attention to a personal post on Reddit, where the user praised everything from graphics to exploration and the combat system.

"We came across this post in particular and it really moved us. Seeing your excitement, your thoughtful reactions, and your joy has meant the world to us. After years of hard work, there's nothing more rewarding than watching the community connect with what we've created."

Furthermore, the team also wrote that they continue to be responsive and listen to player feedback, and that a lot of exciting things are in store for Shadows in the future.

"While we don't reply directly, please know we're listening. The entire Dev Team has been reading your posts — the celebrations, the feedback, the theories — and it's been inspiring. It fuels us. And it helps us keep improving.

"Thank you for being part of this journey with us. This is just the beginning for Shadows, and we're thrilled to see the game evolve with you by our side."

