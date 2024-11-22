Assassin's Creed Shadows shows off stealth gameplay in new deep dive

HQ

While Assassin's Creed Shadows remains embroiled in the whole Yasuke controversy, the secondary protagonist Naoe has avoided the eyes of many fans. A true master of stealth. As the game's shinobi, Naoe will have a much greater focus on stealth in her gameplay, and we got to check that out in a new deep dive via Ubisoft.

Naoe has all the parkour and stealth you'd expect from entries in the series' past, but she also has a few unique tricks up her sleeve. In Assassin's Creed Shadows, Naoe is the person with access to Eagle Vision, which she can use to highlight enemy positions and listen to the sounds they make.

There are a few new mechanics for the Assassin's Creed series in Shadows. Namely, when you cling to shadows, you will be invisible to your enemies, and you can go prone. Going prone comes with its own new set of moves, such as rolling to one side to get out of sight. Thanks to her small stature as well, Naoe can easily get into places other assassins couldn't, making her a uniquely deadly asset in the game.

There is also the ability to grab enemies, pulling them away either for a knock out or kill depending on how merciful you're feeling. Also, double assassinations are finally back. Even if you prefer to play Yasuke, there are still some stealthier options for him, such as shooting enemies from afar with his bow.