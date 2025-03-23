English
Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows sets new Steam record for the franchise

It had more concurrent players a couple of hours ago than the series has ever had before.

Over the past weekend, Ubisoft had very positive numbers to share about Assassin's Creed Shadows, announcing that it had reached over two million players and had a stronger premiere than both Origins and Odyssey. But the records didn't stop there, and now Bluesky user Hazzadorgamin notes that according to SteamDB, Assassin's Creed Shadow has had 64,825 concurrent players - more than any previous game in the series ever had.

There is no doubt that Naoe and Yasuke's adventure attracts a large audience, and as you can read in our review, we fully understand the great interest. It's simply a very good game, something that will please Ubisoft enormously after several years of stock market decline and talk of divesting some brands from the company.

Assassin's Creed Shadows

