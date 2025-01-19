Assassin's Creed Shadows revamps exploration by reducing map markers

HQ

Assassin's Creed Shadows is set to introduce significant changes to its open-world design by reducing the reliance on map icons and markers. This shift aims to encourage players to engage more deeply with the game world, fostering organic exploration and discovery. By minimizing on-screen prompts, the developers intend to create a more immersive experience, allowing players to uncover secrets and missions through natural gameplay rather than following predetermined waypoints.

This approach is inspired by the success of games like Elden Ring and Breath of the Wild, which have been praised for their open-ended exploration and minimal hand-holding. However, it's important to note that simply removing map markers doesn't automatically enhance gameplay.

The game's world design must be meticulously crafted to guide players intuitively, ensuring that the absence of markers doesn't lead to confusion or aimlessness. This design philosophy represents a departure from previous Assassin's Creed titles, which often featured maps densely populated with icons indicating various activities and points of interest.

By adopting this new approach, Assassin's Creed Shadows seeks to offer a fresh and engaging experience that emphasizes player agency and exploration.

