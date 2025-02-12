Assassin's Creed Shadows releases trailer to showcase its power on PC

HQ

As we approach 20 March and the global launch of Assassin's Creed Shadows, what will clearly be the biggest and most ambitious instalment in Ubisoft's franchise, and whose sales performance will, according to analysts, be a turning point for the company's future.

That's why the French developer and publisher doesn't want to leave the smallest detail out of control, and that includes looking after not only PlayStation and Xbox players, but also those who will be playing Yasuke and Naoe on PC. Now they've released a new trailer showcasing the game's features, and it's pretty interesting.

What struck us most is the minimal impact on resolution and detail between low, medium and Ultra modes. The character (whose image we've captured directly from the trailer) looks indistinguishable to us, despite being captured on different PCs with mid and low end components.

In addition to this curiosity, Assassin's Creed Shadows will have other PC-exclusive features, such as support for ultrawide monitors, optimised performance with Intel Core Ultra Processors, Intel Xess 2 support with enhanced AI, scaling and frame generation, ray tracing and more.

The result at first glance looks really good, and we can't wait to get started with this new Assassin's Creed story set in feudal Japan. Are you going to play Assassin's Creed Shadows on PC?