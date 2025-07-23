Assassin's Creed Shadows reaches 5 million total players

HQ

While it hasn't flown out of the gates at the same breakneck speed as Monster Hunter: Wilds, Assassin's Creed Shadows has done quite well for Ubisoft so far. The French video game company has just revealed that the title has surpassed five million total players since it launched in late March, and considering it's not available on any subscription services (bar Ubisoft+), we can likely take this figure as a decent reference for sold copies as well.

So with a bit of quick maths, if the game was retailing at $70 and it's got somewhere around five million sold copies too, that means it's raked in around $350 million so far, which considering the recently claimed budget, including marketing, was approximately $117 million (even if that does seem suspiciously low for a game that had a supposed 2,000 people working on it...), we have to treat Shadows as a pretty big success for Ubisoft at this point.

