Assassin's Creed Shadows reached a million players just a few hours after the release

Yesterday marked the premiere of Assassin's Creed Shadows, which had been plagued by controversy and delays along the way, but ultimately launched to great reviews. And it didn't take long for players to flock to it in huge numbers.

Just hours after launch, the official Instagram account for the series announced that "Assassin's Creed Shadows has already passed 1 million players". The developers are of course grateful and also wrote:

"Thank YOU from the bottom of our hearts for joining this adventure in Feudal Japan. We are beyond excited to start this journey with you."

Are you already embarking on the adventure yourself?