Assassin's Creed Shadows praised by both players and the press

Despite a tumultuous development, multiple delays, and controversies, it actually seems like Ubisoft has managed to prove most skeptics wrong. Since its release, the game has gone from strength to strength, and the reception has been overwhelmingly positive — both from players and critics alike. On both OpenCritic and Metacritic, the average score is notably high.

Many are particularly praising the game's visual presentation, which (finally) leaves the last generation of consoles behind and allows the current-gen hardware to flex its muscles. Notably, the Playstation 5 Pro is getting a chance to truly shine, with Assassin's Creed Shadows reportedly being a pure joy to play — arguably the best version available right now, assuming you don't have a powerful gaming PC.

Here at Gamereactor, we also gave the game a strong score, praising its stunning environments, the contrast between the two protagonists, and the sheer amount of content.

