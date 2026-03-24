Assassin's Creed Shadows players have dedicated almost 335 million hours to the game

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Just a few days ago, Ubisoft celebrated the official one-year anniversary of Assassin's Creed Shadows, a moment that came shortly after the French video game company revealed that development on the project is being wound down so that the creative team can move onto other and future Assassin's Creed titles.

To this end, to mark the first birthday of Assassin's Creed Shadows, a bunch of player data statistics have been shared, including that 334,384,499 hours have been dedicated to the game by the total playerbase, which is over 916,000 years of playtime.

Beyond this, we're told that over four million Hidden Blade kills have been registered, 58 million leaps of faith have been completed, 159 million shrines visited, 26 million cats petted, and the most common way to die is, as expected, to a melee attack in combat.

How does your experience in Assassin's Creed Shadows match up to this data?