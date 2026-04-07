Assassin's Creed Shadows now supports mouse and keyboard on Nintendo Switch 2

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Ubisoft revealed recently that it would be scaling back its support of Assassin's Creed Shadows, freeing up developers to work on future chapters in the wider series. While this is understandable, the game ultimately received less than a year of post-launch support before this decision was shared with the public, which when it was, Ubisoft noted that additional patches would still come but they'd have a smaller-scale focus. We've been given another example of this now.

Title Update 1.1.10 has been announced with plans to launch today, April 7, and while it's a rather basic patch, there are some promising and interesting features to take into account.

For one, those playing on Nintendo Switch 2 can now take advantage of a mouse and keyboard input, as this is now supported on the console. Likewise, PS5 Pro owners can experience the game in added visual clarity and at better performance levels, as the new PSSR 2 technology has been incorporated into the game.

Lastly, the Bo weapon previously locked to the Claws of Awaji expansion has been made available to all players, meaning you can start finding the staff weapon around Feudal Japan.

There are also a slate of bugs and issues that have been addressed, all of which you can read about over here.