Assassin's Creed Shadows now has more than three million players

Another significant milestone has been reached for Ubisoft's latest addition to the Assassin's Creed series as it is now confirmed that Assassin's Creed Shadows has more than three million players, just a week after its launch.

In addition, Assassin's Creed Shadows has also broken records on the PlayStation Store, where the game is Ubisoft's biggest launch ever and in total players have spent over 40 million hours in Feudal Japan. Impressive and gratifying successes that have only been surpassed by the monster hit that was Assassin's Creed Valhalla.