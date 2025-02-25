Assassin's Creed Shadows now has its own boba teas

HQ

If you want to forego the arts of stealth, assassination, and subterfuge, and instead want to just make some boba tea, then you can still feel like an assassin while doing so with the Madrinas x Assassin's Creed Shadows collaboration.

For $45, you get two flavours of teas, as well as a unique shaker cup. The flavours are strawberry matcha milk tea, which is associated with Yasuke, and a cherry blossom fruit tea, which is Naoe's cup of tea, if you'll pardon the pun.

If you just want one of the tea flavours, you can get them for $20 each. If you're after some fruity flavours and want to get yourself an Assassin's Creed Shadows shaker, then you can check out the collaboration here. Otherwise, perhaps just stick to the old kettle and mug setup.

