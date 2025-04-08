English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows next update improves the Hideout's performance and adds PSSR support on PS5 Pro

It debuts on all platforms today.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Recently, Ubisoft launched the first title update for Assassin's Creed Shadows, and now it's already time for the second. Known as Update 1.0.2, this patch improves a few very welcome areas while also adding a collection of interesting extras.

Set to debut on all platforms this afternoon (at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST), the update improves horse auto-following and speed, enables Mastery Nodes resets, adds the ability to sell or dismantle multiple items at a time, introduces an investigation board shortcut, includes PSSR support finally for PS5 Pro users, removes the Performance Mode frame rate cap when at the Hideout, and squashes a boatload of bugs as well.

The patch is quite a big one, with Xbox Series X/S users looking at a 19.5 GB update, with seemingly Ubisoft Connect following at 16.05 GB, PS5 at 11.59 GB, Steam at 11 GB, and Mac at 9 GB.

To see the full slate of fixes and changes in this massive update, be sure to read the patch notes here.

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Related texts

0
Assassin's Creed ShadowsScore

Assassin's Creed Shadows
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Ubisoft delivers an Assassin's Creed experience that is perhaps the most fitting example of the series in years, albeit not without its flaws.



Loading next content