Assassin's Creed Shadows' map is around the same size as Mirage

It seems that Assassin's Creed is sticking to smaller, more packed maps in its future, as Assassin's Creed Shadows is following the new pattern set by Mirage, focusing on a smaller map with more to do in it.

At least, that's what game director Charles Benoit told us in our interview after the Ubisoft Forward presentation. "I would say it's around the map of Mirage," Benoit said. "The big difference with what we did in the past, it's the scale ratio of the world to make sure that when we were in Japan and we returned to Quebec, we were like, OK, the mountains are really steep. The castles are so big. If we really want to feel that, we need to change the scale ratio to have a bigger footprint on all those places."

"So it always feel like, oh, wow, it's gigantic. To make it more credible in a way. That's one of the big difference compared to what we did in the past," he continued.

This does clash slightly with what we've heard from a VGC interview where the associate game director said the map would be around the size of that of Assassin's Creed Origins. We'll have to see for ourselves when the game launches on the 15th of November.