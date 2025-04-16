Assassin's Creed Shadows latest update disables one of its best and newest features

HQ

Ubisoft has been steadily improving Assassin's Creed Shadows ever since it debuted on PC and consoles a month ago, and this has meant that several patches have made their debut in the last few weeks. Now, another has arrived, ahead of schedule, mainly because it's disabling a brand-new feature that many have been requesting.

The multi-sell feature that enables players to sell groups of items to a vendor has been switched off and made unavailable to use, all because it has been causing some "unexpected issues". Ubisoft hasn't explicitly stated what these issues are, but does note that "we are working to fix the issue and bring the feature back in an upcoming patch."

Otherwise, since an update was being forced out, this new patch also tackled performance and stability issues on PC, graphical errors on PS5, peculiar audio loss problems, and also the bug that has removed the option to call allies for help.

The patch is now available to download and will require a whopping 11 GB update for Xbox Series X/S users, a 9 GB update for PC (Ubisoft Connect) and Mac users, but only a tiny 0.5 GB update for PS5 and a 0.4 GB update on Steam...