Assassin's Creed Shadows is the second-biggest gaming success of the year so far (in the US)

Assassin's Creed Shadows has been on a roll since its launch, quickly becoming one of the most successful games in the franchise. It has rocketed to the top of the US sales charts, becoming the second best-selling game of the year so far, surpassed only by Capcom's absurdly successful Monster Hunter: Wilds. Impressive figures considering that the game has only been out for a few weeks and currently has a rating of 82 on Metacritic.

This has been confirmed by analyst Mat Piscatella, who states on Bluesky: "Here's a fun one... Assassin's Creed: Shadows has been the best-selling video game in the US for each of its first 3 weeks in market, according to Circana's Retail Tracking Service (dollar sales, latest data through April 5th).

"Currently ranks #2 year-to-date trailing only Monster Hunter: Wilds."

