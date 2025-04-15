English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows is the second-biggest gaming success of the year so far (in the US)

Only falling behind the immensely successful Monster Hunter: Wilds.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Assassin's Creed Shadows has been on a roll since its launch, quickly becoming one of the most successful games in the franchise. It has rocketed to the top of the US sales charts, becoming the second best-selling game of the year so far, surpassed only by Capcom's absurdly successful Monster Hunter: Wilds. Impressive figures considering that the game has only been out for a few weeks and currently has a rating of 82 on Metacritic.

This has been confirmed by analyst Mat Piscatella, who states on Bluesky: "Here's a fun one... Assassin's Creed: Shadows has been the best-selling video game in the US for each of its first 3 weeks in market, according to Circana's Retail Tracking Service (dollar sales, latest data through April 5th).

"Currently ranks #2 year-to-date trailing only Monster Hunter: Wilds."

Have you played Assassin's Creed Shadows yet?

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Related texts

0
Assassin's Creed ShadowsScore

Assassin's Creed Shadows
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Ubisoft delivers an Assassin's Creed experience that is perhaps the most fitting example of the series in years, albeit not without its flaws.



Loading next content